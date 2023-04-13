(Reuters) – Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has reached an agreement in principle to sell the National Football League (NFL) team to a group led by the co-owner of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers, Josh Harris, according to a Sportico report on Thursday.
