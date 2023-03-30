By Steve Keating TORONTO (Reuters) – Marty Walsh, new executive director of the NHL Players Association (NHLPA), got a taste of the challenges ahead on Thursday as he stick-handled around LGBTQ+ issues and what a World Cup of Hockey might look like without Russia.
