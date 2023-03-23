LONDON (Reuters) – Nigerian senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife have been found guilty of trafficking a man to Britain to provide his kidney to their ill daughter, Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said on Thursday.
