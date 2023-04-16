LAGOS (Reuters) – Nigeria’s electoral commission on Sunday halted announcement of results in Adamawa’s state governor election and said the declaration of Aisha Dahiru as the country’s first elected female state governor was null and void.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- US Supreme Court considers Christian mail carrier’s refusal to work Sundays - April 16, 2023
- Nigeria’s electoral body voids result in Adamawa governorship race - April 16, 2023
- AMD’s Stock Recovery: Bright Future Ahead - April 16, 2023