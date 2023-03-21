ABUJA (Reuters) – Nigeria’s opposition Labour Party candidate Peter Obi has filed a court petition challenging the outcome of last month’s disputed presidential election that was won by the ruling party, a spokesperson from his party said on Tuesday.
