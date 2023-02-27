LAGOS (Reuters) -Nigerian presidential candidate Peter Obi, whose campaign attracted young people and urban voters fed up with corrupt politics, won most votes in the commercial hub of Lagos state, where Africa’s biggest city is located.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Nigeria’s Peter Obi wins in Lagos state in presidential election - February 27, 2023
- Futures rise after Wall Street’s worst weekly rout of 2023 - February 27, 2023
- Musk’s plan for a cheap Tesla car is what fans hope to hear this week - February 27, 2023