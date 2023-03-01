LAGOS (Reuters) – Nigeria’s ruling party candidate Bola Tinubu was on Wednesday declared winner of a disputed weekend presidential election by the electoral commission after defeating two of his closest rivals.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Nigeria’s Tinubu declared president-elect by electoral commission - February 28, 2023
- Ghislaine Maxwell seeks to void conviction in Jeffrey Epstein case - February 28, 2023
- Nigeria’s Tinubu declared president-elect after disputed election - February 28, 2023