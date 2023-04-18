SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Japanese automaker Nissan Motor aims to have seven electric vehicle (EV) models by 2026 and 80% of its line-up to be electric by 2030, chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta said on the sidelines of the Shanghai auto show on Tuesday.
