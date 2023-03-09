By Matt Tracy WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The downgrade of Nissan Motor’s credit rating from investment grade to junk by S&P Global on Tuesday marks the start of a cycle that could see as much as $55 billion of so-called “fallen angels” this year, said fund managers.
