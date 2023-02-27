TOKYO (Reuters) – Nissan Motor Co Ltd plans to establish a second battery plant in the United States to help the Japanese automaker meet requirements for the Inflation Reduction Act, Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta said on Monday.
