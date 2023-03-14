HELSINKI (Reuters) – Nokian Tyres said on Tuesday it had been informed that Russia’s Governmental Commission on Monitoring Foreign Investment has approved the Finnish group’s sale of its Russian operations to PJSC Tatneft.
