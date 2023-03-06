(Reuters) – Norfolk Southern Corp on Monday said it plans to add about 200 detectors to its tracks that will help identify overheated bearings as the railroad operator came under fire after a derailment in Ohio spewed toxins into the air and water.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast – Australian Dollar Continues to Threaten Support - March 6, 2023
- Norfolk plans to add more detectors to catch overheated bearings - March 6, 2023
- Greece to seek EU rail funds as workers’ train crash walkout grows - March 6, 2023