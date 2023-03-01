By David Shepardson WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Norfolk Southern Chief Executive Alan Shaw has agreed to testify before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee next week on a Feb. 3 Ohio train derailment, a person briefed on the matter said.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Netherlands: Economy Resilient but Fiscal Deficit to Widen in the Medium Term - March 1, 2023
- Moldova and Romania vow to boost ties amid war in Ukraine - March 1, 2023
- Lilly to cut some list prices by 70% and offer $25 insulin - March 1, 2023