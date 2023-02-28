LONDON (Reuters) – Norway-based airline Norse Atlantic said it will add Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and Boston to its summer schedule from London Gatwick airport this year, as it seeks to benefit from the post-pandemic boom in travel.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- UK grocery price inflation hits record 17.1% - February 28, 2023
- Norse Atlantic adds new US destinations from UK’s Gatwick as demand surges - February 28, 2023
- Japan’s lower house of parliament passes record budget - February 28, 2023