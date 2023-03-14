By Joseph Ax (Reuters) – The new conservative majority on North Carolina’s top court will consider on Tuesday whether to overturn the court’s decision last year outlawing partisan redistricting, a move that would boost Republicans ahead of the 2024 congressional elections.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Likelihood Finland joins NATO before Sweden has increased, Swedish PM says - March 14, 2023
- Marketmind: Bank stress, bond volatility and disinflation - March 14, 2023
- U.S. small business confidence improves further in February – NFIB - March 14, 2023