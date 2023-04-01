SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea’s Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, accused Ukraine of calling for nuclear weapons, state media KCNA reported on Saturday, basing her assertion on an online petition in that country that has drawn under 1,000 signatures so
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- North Korea accuses Ukraine of having nuclear ambitions – KCNA - April 1, 2023
- Syria foreign minister makes first Egypt visit for more than a decade - April 1, 2023
- Italian minister warns ECB of risk from higher interest rates - April 1, 2023