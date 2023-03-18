SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea claims that about 800,000 of its citizens volunteered to join or reenlist in the nation’s military to fight against the United States, North Korea’s state newspaper reported on Saturday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Pakistan police enter Lahore property of ex-PM Imran Khan – party officials - March 18, 2023
- Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan appears in court, fearing arrest - March 18, 2023
- Funding shortfall forces food ration cuts for millions of hungry Afghans - March 18, 2023