SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea claims that about 800,000 of its citizens volunteered to join or reenlist in the nation’s military to fight against the United States, North Korea’s state newspaper reported on Saturday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- IDB Invest, Banco de Bogota announce $230 million sustainability bond - March 17, 2023
- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway rejects call for silence on hot-button issues - March 17, 2023
- UBS in talks to acquire Credit Suisse -FT - March 17, 2023