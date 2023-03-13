SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea has fired a ballistic missile off its east coast, South Korea’s military said on Tuesday, the latest in a series of weapons tests as the South and the United States conduct their largest joint military drills in years.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Fitch downgrades and withdraws Signature Bank’s ratings - March 13, 2023
- Analysis-Legal challenges could delay Alaska’s Willow oil project - March 13, 2023
- North Korea fires ballistic missile, South Korea says - March 13, 2023