By Idrees Ali and David Brunnstrom WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. intelligence analysts believe a recent military parade in North Korea “probably oversells” the threat its inter-continental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) pose to the United States, according to a leaked document purportedly from the U.S. government.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Canadian energy infrastructure unharmed after cyberattack, says Trudeau - April 11, 2023
- North Korea parade ‘probably oversells’ ICBM threat -leaked document - April 11, 2023
- UN envoy encouraged by peace talks between Yemen stakeholders - April 11, 2023