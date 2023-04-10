By Hyonhee Shin SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for strengthening the country’s war deterrence in a “more practical and offensive” manner to counter what it called moves of aggression by the U.S. and South Korea, state media KCNA said on Tuesday.
