SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the country should be ready to conduct nuclear attacks at any time to deter war, accusing the U.S. and South Korea of expanding joint military drills involving American nuclear assets, state media KCNA said on Monday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- North Korea’s Kim calls for nuclear preparedness against US, South Korea -KCNA - March 19, 2023
- Fed, other central banks set joint liquidity operation - March 19, 2023
- On eve of Xi visit, Putin welcomes Chinese role in Ukraine crisis - March 19, 2023