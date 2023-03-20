SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the country should be ready to conduct nuclear attacks at any time to deter war, accusing the U.S. and South Korea of expanding joint military drills involving American nuclear assets, state media KCNA said on Monday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Factbox-Insurers press carmakers for more help with EV batteries - March 20, 2023
- Adam Sandler honored with Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize - March 20, 2023
- Safe haven yen, dollar regain footing as caution builds over bank contagion - March 20, 2023