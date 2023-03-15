By Mike Collett-White NEAR KREMINNA (Reuters) – From a small, non-descript house in a badly bombed village in eastern Ukraine, Andrii “Tuman”, who goes by his call sign meaning “fog”, commands his battalion around the clock to hold intensifying Russian attacks at bay.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Fashion retailer H&M’s December-February local-currency sales up 3% - March 15, 2023
- North of Bakhmut, another key battle tests Ukraine’s defences - March 15, 2023
- Swedish CPIF inflation up 9.4% yr/yr in Feb, underlying inflation soars - March 15, 2023