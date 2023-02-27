LONDON (Reuters) – The leader of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) on Monday said his party was now studying the legal texts published earlier in the day setting out proposed new post-Brexit trading arrangements agreed between Britain and the EU.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Northern Ireland’s DUP leader: We are studying new Brexit deal texts - February 27, 2023
- Russia tries to close ring around Bakhmut as thawing ground turns to mud - February 27, 2023
- Tinubu ahead in Nigeria election as opposition parties reject vote - February 27, 2023