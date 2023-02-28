LONDON (Reuters) – The leader of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) said a new provision to stop new European Union trade rules from applying to goods in Northern Ireland did appear to give its Stormont regional assembly the ability to apply a brake.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Analysis-Investors consider battle plans amid risk of China-Taiwan conflict - February 28, 2023
- Apple supplier Foxlink unlikely to resume full India operations for two months-source - February 28, 2023
- Russian flights are turning back from St. Petersburg – Flight Radar website - February 28, 2023