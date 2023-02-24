BELFAST (Reuters) -Northern Irish police suspect that the New IRA Irish nationalist millitant group may have been responsible for the attempted murder of a senior detective who was shot in front of his son on Wednesday evening in the town of Omagh.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Malaysia’s Jan CPI rises 3.7% on-year, in line with forecast - February 23, 2023
- U.S. likely to cap level of S.Korean chips made in China- U.S. official - February 23, 2023
- Indonesia tightens security in Papua after nine killed in riot - February 23, 2023