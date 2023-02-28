(Reuters) – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd on Tuesday forecast full-year profit below Wall Street estimates, as the cruise operator struggles with soaring fuel and labor costs even as travel demand bounces back.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Top 3 Things Stock Traders Need to Know Today - February 28, 2023
- Central Banks Are Behind The Curve On Inflation Again! What Does That Mean For Commodities? - February 28, 2023
- India’s growth slowed to 4.4% in Oct-Dec – data - February 28, 2023