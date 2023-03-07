(Reuters) – Traders of futures tied to the Federal Reserve’s policy rate are now pricing a half-point interest-rate hike when the Fed meets in two weeks, after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said continued strong inflation data could require tougher measures.
