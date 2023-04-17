(Reuters) – An Ohio grand jury on Monday cleared eight police officers of wrongdoing in the shooting death of an unarmed Black man after a vehicle and foot chase last summer, as the city prepared for a fresh round of protests against alleged police misconduct.
