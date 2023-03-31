By Sudarshan Varadhan SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices climbed in early Asian trade on Friday as sentiment was boosted by an expansion in factory activity in China, the world’s second largest crude consumer, and as concerns grew about Middle Eastern supply.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Adjusting First Quarter Gains - March 31, 2023
- Huawei posts slump in annual profit but ekes out revenue growth - March 31, 2023
- France’s hard-left CGT union elects first woman leader – sources - March 31, 2023