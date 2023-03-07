By Florence Tan SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices edged up after industry executives flagged concerns about limited spare capacity in the market and uncertainty over Russian supplies while demand from top crude importer China is recovering.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Rolls Over - March 7, 2023
- Black Knight sells unit to address FTC concerns on ICE deal - March 7, 2023
- Spain promotes gender parity in politics, business ahead of Women’s Day - March 7, 2023