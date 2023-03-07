By Florence Tan SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices edged up after industry executives flagged concerns about limited spare capacity in the market and uncertainty over Russian supplies while demand from top crude importer China is recovering.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Oil edges up on supply concerns, China demand hopes - March 6, 2023
- Japan’s real wages drop at fastest pace since 2014 as hot inflation takes toll - March 6, 2023
- Japan destroys new medium-lift rocket after second-stage engine failure - March 6, 2023