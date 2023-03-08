By Laila Kearney (Reuters) – Oil prices steadied in early Asian trade on Wednesday as industry data showed a draw in U.S. crude oil inventories, after the market tumbled in the previous session on fears more aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes would hit demand.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Natural Gas Faces Deeper Retracement After Weak Price Action - March 8, 2023
- Oil extends losses amid US rate-hike concerns - March 8, 2023
- S&P 500 falls slightly after mixed data; focus on upcoming jobs data - March 8, 2023