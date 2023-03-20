By Florence Tan SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices rose on Monday after suffering their biggest weekly loss in months as UBS struck a deal to buy Credit Suisse and some of the world’s largest central banks sought to reassure and stabilise global financial markets.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- German producer prices rise more than expected in February - March 20, 2023
- Oil falls more than $2 on banking concerns, likely Fed rate hike - March 20, 2023
- US funding stress metric hits three-month high as crisis rattles regional banks - March 20, 2023