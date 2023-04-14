By Andrew Hayley BEIJING (Reuters) – Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Friday, after falling 1% in the previous session, as the market weighed supportive supply conditions ahead of the International Energy Agency’s monthly demand outlook.
