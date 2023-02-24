By Andrew Hayley BEIJING (Reuters) – Oil prices extended gains for a second session on Friday as the prospect of lower exports from Russia offset rising inventories in the United States.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- In Belgium’s Ypres, a museum draws a line from World War One to Ukraine - February 24, 2023
- Yellen says Russian officials at G20 meeting ‘complicit’ in war atrocities - February 24, 2023
- Earthquake will keep Turkish inflation above 40%, additional budget needed -official - February 24, 2023