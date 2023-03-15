By Yuka Obayashi TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices rose in early Asia trade on Wednesday, recovering from the previous day’s plunge, as a stronger OPEC outlook on China’s demand helped offset bearish global investor sentiment in the wake of the recent U.S. bank failures.
