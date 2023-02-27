By Sudarshan Varadhan SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil was little changed in early trade on Monday, as Russia’s plans to deepen oil supply cuts continued to support prices, while increasing global inflation risks and rising crude inventories in the United States weighed.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast XAU/USD – Higher Rates, Strong Dollar Driving Gold Toward $1750.00 - February 26, 2023
- BTC Fear & Greed Index Sends Bearish Signal on Fed Fear and G20 Plans - February 26, 2023
- Oil little changed as Russian supply cuts support prices - February 26, 2023