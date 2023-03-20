By Florence Tan SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices rose on Monday after suffering their biggest weekly loss in months as UBS struck a deal to buy Credit Suisse and some of the world’s largest central banks sought to reassure and stabilise global financial markets.
