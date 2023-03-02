By Emily Chow bsSINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices inched up in early Asian trade on Thursday, extending gains from the previous two sessions on signs of a strong economic rebound in China, the world’s top oil importer, which offset worries about a rise in U.S. crude
