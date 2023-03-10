By Sudarshan Varadhan (Reuters) – Oil prices were little changed on Friday as traders remained cautious about frequent and steeper rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve, concerns that have triggered a rout in energy prices over the last three days.
