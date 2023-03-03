By Sudarshan Varadhan SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices slipped in early trade on Friday but were on track to post gains of nearly 2% for the week as a rebound in China’s factory activity offset growing concerns about rising U.S. crude stocks and potential rate hikes
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- European stocks rise on Fed relief, China demand rebound - March 3, 2023
- Toronto home prices rise in February, down 17.9% year-over-year - March 3, 2023
- Indonesia to scrap pandemic-era trading restrictions at end-March – regulator - March 3, 2023