By Laura Sanicola Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Thursday, clawing back some ground from more than one-year lows hit in the previous session as markets calmed somewhat after Credit Suisse was thrown a financial lifeline by Swiss regulators.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Berkshire Hathaway buys more Occidental shares, stake rises to 23.1% - March 15, 2023
- Oil regains some ground after falling to 2021 lows on banking sector fears - March 15, 2023
- China Feb new home prices rise at fastest pace since July 2021 - March 15, 2023