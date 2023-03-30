By Laila Kearney (Reuters) – Oil steadied in early Asian trade on Thursday as a surprise draw in U.S. crude oil stockpiles that supported prices was offset by a smaller-than-expected cut to Russian supplies and stronger dollar.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Inquiry into Canada’s worst mass shooting calls for police reforms, gun regulation - March 30, 2023
- Wildfires ravage Spain’s Asturias as temperatures hit record highs - March 30, 2023
- US doctor groups debate best use of new weight-loss drugs - March 30, 2023