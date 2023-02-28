By Laila Kearney (Reuters) – Oil prices steadied in early Asian trade on Tuesday after falling on strong U.S. manufacturing data that raised worries about further interest rate hikes dampening demand, while analysts predicted another build in American crude inventories.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Egypt reopens newly restored historic mosque - February 28, 2023
- India’s Jan infrastructure output grows 7.8% y/y, fastest in four months - February 28, 2023
- Visa, Mastercard pause crypto push in wake of industry meltdown – sources - February 28, 2023