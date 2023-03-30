By Laila Kearney (Reuters) – Oil steadied in early Asian trade on Thursday as a surprise draw in U.S. crude oil stockpiles that supported prices was offset by a smaller-than-expected cut to Russian supplies and stronger dollar.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- France, other OSCE states request special investigation linked to Russian aggression in Ukraine - March 30, 2023
- Ford raises prices of electric F-150 pickup - March 30, 2023
- Russia’s Putin signs decree on routine spring conscription – Tass agency - March 30, 2023