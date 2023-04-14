By Andrew Hayley BEIJING (Reuters) – Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Friday, after falling 1% in the previous session, as the market weighed supportive supply conditions ahead of the International Energy Agency’s monthly demand outlook.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500: Slightly Lower Ahead of JPMorgan Earnings - April 14, 2023
- Asian bonds draw biggest foreign inflows in over a year - April 14, 2023
- Biden to wrap up ‘homecoming’ tour with West of Ireland rally - April 14, 2023