By Sudarshan Varadhan SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil was little changed in early trade on Monday, as Russia’s plans to deepen oil supply cuts continued to support prices, while increasing global inflation risks and rising crude inventories in the United States weighed.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Brazil bank lending down for the first time in a year in January - February 27, 2023
- Fisker reports higher orders, maintains annual production target - February 27, 2023
- Oil slips as dollar firms, Russia pipeline halt limits slide - February 27, 2023