By Yuka Obayashi TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices rose in early Asia trade on Wednesday, recovering from the previous day’s plunge, as a stronger OPEC outlook on China’s demand helped offset bearish global investor sentiment in the wake of the recent U.S. bank failures.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Goldman Sachs cuts U.S. GDP forecast after banking crisis - March 15, 2023
- China blocks U.S. webcast of North Korea rights meeting at U.N. - March 15, 2023
- Oil slumps $5/bbl to lowest in more than a year as banking fears mount - March 15, 2023